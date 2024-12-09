Bradford Cathedral combines music and monologues for Advent performance

By Philip Lickley
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 14:04 BST
The Revd Canon Ned Lunn
The Revd Canon Ned Lunn
In a special collaboration for Advent 2024, monologues by the Revd Canon Ned Lunn and music by Rachel Chaplin will be performed together in the beautiful surroundings of Bradford Cathedral.

The Advent Meditation will take place on Friday 20th December 2024 from 1pm – 1:45pm, and entry will be on a "Pay as you feel" basis.

At the Advent Meditation, words and music will combine to reflect on the place of faith in the unexpected and challenging circumstances we find ourselves in. Visitors can listen to the voice of Mary, the mother of Jesus, exploring themes of fear, expectation and hope as she wrestles with pregnancy and motherhood at a time of great upheaval.

Mary, played by Philippa Slingsby-Lunn, will be reading the words of Mary as a modern-day pregnant woman.

Evi Dobner
Evi Dobner

The music at the Advent Meditation has been written by Rachel Chaplin, and will be performed by Evi Dobner on vocals and Rachel Chaplin on piano.

Rachel Chaplin says:

“I am much looking forward to bringing my advent music to Bradford cathedral. Every year the story of Mary moves me, challenges me and inspires me. I hope that in telling her story again, through new music and new words, we can hear her voice and share in her journey of faith, finding consolation, courage and hope in this Advent season.”

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, said: “We welcome you to a unique afternoon at Bradford Cathedral; a time to slow down and reflect. In the spirit of our vision to ‘weave Jesus into the rich fabric of the city and beyond,’ we’ll bring Mary’s story to life in a way that speaks to all of us facing life’s challenges and uncertainties.

Rachel Chaplin, who has written the music for the Advent Meditation
Rachel Chaplin, who has written the music for the Advent Meditation

"Inspired by the Church of England’s Follow the Star: Calm and Bright campaign, this event combines monologue and live music to explore universal themes of expectation, resilience, and hope. Whether you’re familiar with the Christmas story or simply seeking a quiet moment in this busy season, join us for a fresh perspective on courage and peace."

The project is part-funded by Bradford Council’s West Area Committee and supported by the Bradford West Area Co-ordinator’s Office.

