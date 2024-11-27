Brand New ParkPlay Elland

Games, activities and fun for the whole Community

We’re excited to announce that ParkPlay is here in Elland!

ParkPlay is two hours of free, community play, every Saturday between 10:30am – 12:30pm. This will include active and inclusive games for all generations to play together, run by local people.

We hold sessions every Saturday that take place at Boxhall Road Recreation Ground (next to Elland C of E Primary School and Elland Family Hub).

ParkPlay is run all over the UK

All attendees must register, they can do this before attending or on the day. The link to register and more information can be found here. This includes details of what age you need to be to attend without an adult etc.

Kirsty Day is the Play Leader for Elland ParkPlay and will be able to answer all of your queries, you can contact her on [email protected]. Kirsty is currently reaching out to connect with local organisations to bring Elland community together!

We are excited to meet you!

