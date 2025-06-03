Cragg Challenge 2025 welcomes Claudia back after her spellbinding performance last year.

The Cragg Challenge, an established series of running and cycling events, returns on Sunday 22nd June 2025. These events take place on the longest continuous incline in the country. Local singer, Claudia, completely owned the stage last year. In fact, everyone had such fun, this multi-talented performer has once again kindly volunteered to return as main act at the event. Claudia does so in support of charities that remain close to her heart, which include Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Claudia is a much sought after performer and will be familiar to many who have attended events across the region.

Again, her repertoire will consist of familiar classics and recent chart hits, with something to suit most tastes.

If you were here last year, you’ll agree her peerless vocal talents and skilful song selections were central to creating a wonderful atmosphere at the start/finish line situated at Royd’s Ices in Mytholmroyd. If you weren’t, then definitely don’t miss out this year and set your alarm for the morning of Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Towards the top of the longest continuous incline

Details of Cragg Challenge running and cycling events and entry can be found via www.craggchallenge.co.uk. Links to JustGiving for Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK can also be found at this website.

Claudia can be seen performing at weekends across the region. In addition to supporting charity events, Claudia also takes regular bookings for private functions and weddings. Details of Claudia’s future engagements and bookings via https://www.facebook.com/people/Claudia-Music-Halifax

