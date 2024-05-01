Dancers dreams come true in professional production of Swan Lake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young cast were selected by the EYB in a hugely competitive audition. There were over 150 hopeful dancers at the audition. The dancers participated in a full ballet class onstage at the Victoria Theatre with parents watching from the auditorium. It was very exciting – as successful auditionees were informed on the day of the audition.

They are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. They are super excited, as they will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Swan Lake at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax from Fri 7 – Sat 8 June 2024.

I spoke to two of the dancers – Piper Jacques and Phoebe Ayrton (pictured) about their dancing, dancing with EYB and the future. Phoebe is 17 and lives in Rastrick, she goes to Huddersfield New College and is training at Dance Arena Ballet and Stage School. Piper is 8 and lives in Bailiffe Bridge, she goes to Bailiffe Bridge Junior School and is training at Creative Dance Centre.

Dancers in photo (from left to right):Back line: Annelise Mallas, Beth Coughlan, Libby Stirling, Isla Watkins-Barnett, Phoebe Ayrton, Hero Silverwood3rd line: Helena Marson, Charlotte Brann, Esme Rees, Harriet Woodhead, Madeleine Speight2nd line: Verity Moore, Imogen Clarke, Summer Heaton, Betsy Wade, Phoebe Dorsey, Front line: Elizabeth Ralph, Piper Jacques, Avah Archibald, Isla Baines, Nicole Hindle

Piper Jacques – “I've been dancing all my life, but I started to go to dance school when I was 4 years old, and I dance just because I love dancing! The best feelings about being a dancer are happiness & enjoyment. While I’m with EYB I'd like to improve my dancing even more and I can't believe I'm dancing with proper professionals! nI was a very shy person (especially after coronavirus) but dancing has risen up my confidence and has made me a lot happier. I just love to dance!”

Phoebe Ayrton – “ I started to dance when I was 4 years old because I did baby ballet for some time and I loved it so much that I wanted to carry on. My passion for dance has grown ever since. The two best feelings of being a dancer are that of accomplishment and satisfaction. When rehearsing and performing with EYB I want to learn so many more skills and techniques that will help me become a better dancer and succeed. I am looking forward to gaining the experience of working with a professional company and alongside professional dancers as it will increase my confidence.”

EYB Principal – Ann Wall will be starring as Odette (the White Swan) in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Ballet Cymru. She said “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

There are now ex-EYB young performers in some of the world’s best companies – including the Royal Ballet.