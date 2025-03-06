Discover more about Morris & Co at upcoming stained glass window tour at Bradford Cathedral

On Saturday, March 22 Bradford Cathedral is holding a stained glass tour, looking at the windows found in the building that were created by Morris & Co.

Taking place two days before the 191st birthday anniversary of William Morris (March 24), the tour at 1:30pm will celebrate the life and work of the remarkable man.

The famous Victorian artist and designer William Morris founded Morris & Co. and, along with renowned figures such as Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and Ford Madox Brown, created many pieces of stunning stained glass, some early examples of which are on display in four locations in Bradford Cathedral. The stained glass also includes a figure, recently discovered to have been designed by William De Morgan.

The tour will also include an appreciation of the magnificent West Window, a beautiful Pre-Raphaelite window designed by Heaton, Butler and Bayne.

Light refreshments will also be available afterwards.

To book your places on the tour please visit https://morris-co-tour-2.eventbrite.co.uk/ or find direct links on the Bradford Cathedral website.

Maggie Myers, Director of Education and Visitors, says: “We have discovered in recent years that many people, in this area and further away, are unaware of the fact that we have beautiful and historic Morris and Co. glass in four locations in Bradford Cathedral. We decided this was something we wanted to highlight and advertise more widely.

“We did our first guided tours of the stained glass two years ago and they have been very popular. The Cathedral is very busy this year with all sorts of events, so it's wonderful to have a few opportunities in the year to showcase the Morris & Co. stained glass once again and tell those on the tours a little more of how it all came to be here and who worked on the different pieces."

Bradford Cathedral is also running additional ‘Ecclesiastical Textiles Tours’ after the sell-out dates in February. These are taking place on Saturday, May 10 at 11:30am and 1:30pm, and tickets can be booked online now.

Alongside the Morris & Co. work, these tours will look at altar frontals and other textiles designed by the Leek Embroidery Society, Bradfordian artist Ernest Sichel and renowned Bradfordian embroiderer, Louisa Pesel.