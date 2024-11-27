Elland Silver Band Christmas Cracker

By Samantha Harrison
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 23:15 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Elland Silver Band present their Annual Christmas Cracker Concerts in All Saints Church, Elland on Saturday 7th December.

For over 40 years, the Elland Silver Band has had launched its festive season with its annual town Christmas Concerts. However, in more recent years, the concert has become so popular it now presents an afternoon matinee, followed by an evening concert.

This year’s matinee starts at 3pm will include performances from 4 of the organisations groups, featuring around 80 musicians aged from 7 to 75 years, including the Starter Band, Training Band, Community Band and HIT IT Percussion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening concert starts at 7pm and will see the championship grade Elland Silver Band, led by new Musical Director, Dr Brett Baker performing alongside the multi-award winning Elland Silver Youth Band. Come and here all your festive favourites.

Musicians from Elland Silver Youth BandMusicians from Elland Silver Youth Band
Musicians from Elland Silver Youth Band

“Our Christmas Cracker Concerts are a fabulous way to start the festive seasons and wonderful for our local supporters to support the organisation and see first-hand the amazing work of our organisation and opportunities we provide. Our success as an organisation is based on our ethos of developing and encouraging musicians of all levels and abilities to enjoy music. You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent on display.” says Musical Director, Brett Baker.

Admission is by ticket available by from Eventbrite at

Matinee concert, 3pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/957196228687?aff=oddtdtcreator

Evening concert, 7pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elland-silver-band-christmas-cracker-evening-tickets-957191504557?aff=oddtdtcreatorOr from Whitakers Opticians, Southgate, Elland.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice