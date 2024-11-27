Elland Silver Band Christmas Cracker
For over 40 years, the Elland Silver Band has had launched its festive season with its annual town Christmas Concerts. However, in more recent years, the concert has become so popular it now presents an afternoon matinee, followed by an evening concert.
This year’s matinee starts at 3pm will include performances from 4 of the organisations groups, featuring around 80 musicians aged from 7 to 75 years, including the Starter Band, Training Band, Community Band and HIT IT Percussion.
The evening concert starts at 7pm and will see the championship grade Elland Silver Band, led by new Musical Director, Dr Brett Baker performing alongside the multi-award winning Elland Silver Youth Band. Come and here all your festive favourites.
“Our Christmas Cracker Concerts are a fabulous way to start the festive seasons and wonderful for our local supporters to support the organisation and see first-hand the amazing work of our organisation and opportunities we provide. Our success as an organisation is based on our ethos of developing and encouraging musicians of all levels and abilities to enjoy music. You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent on display.” says Musical Director, Brett Baker.
Admission is by ticket available by from Eventbrite at
Matinee concert, 3pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/957196228687?aff=oddtdtcreator
Evening concert, 7pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elland-silver-band-christmas-cracker-evening-tickets-957191504557?aff=oddtdtcreatorOr from Whitakers Opticians, Southgate, Elland.