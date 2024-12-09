Experience magic of Christmas in miniature at Cornholme

Come bring the kids to Cornholme to experience the magic of Christmas in miniature via a spectacular window display.

The fair has come to this little town, with a big wheel, spinning cups, a popcorn factory and many more - all lit up for everyone to enjoy.

Mary Ellen's amazing window display can be seen at the top end of Garfield Street in Cornholme.

Neighbour Lisa said: "Mary Ellen puts on a wonderful Christmas display most years and this year even more so, with new additions to her miniature Christmas village. All with lights and moving parts - it's a must-see for families this Christmas!"

