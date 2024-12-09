Experience magic of Christmas in miniature at Cornholme

Come bring the kids to Cornholme to experience the magic of Christmas in miniature via a spectacular window display.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair has come to this little town, with a big wheel, spinning cups, a popcorn factory and many more - all lit up for everyone to enjoy.

Mary Ellen's amazing window display can be seen at the top end of Garfield Street in Cornholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbour Lisa said: "Mary Ellen puts on a wonderful Christmas display most years and this year even more so, with new additions to her miniature Christmas village. All with lights and moving parts - it's a must-see for families this Christmas!"