Experience the magic: Stockeld Park promises its biggest and best Christmas adventure yet for 2025

Experience the wonder of Christmas at Yorkshire’s favourite family attraction, Stockeld Park. Tickets available online now!

Open from November 22 to January 5, Stockeld Park’s magical 2,000-acre estate will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with its famous illuminations, dazzling activities and a truly enchanting Santa’s Grotto experience.

Set within the breathtaking backdrop of Stockeld Park’s historic Yorkshire estate, visitors of all ages are invited to step into the wonder of a truly unforgettable Christmas.

From sparkling trails through the Enchanted Forest to meeting Father Christmas himself, this year’s Christmas Adventure is set to be the most magical yet.

Illuminations at Stockeld Park

After the success of last Christmas, Stockeld Park has sprinkled in extra festive magic throughout the park, promising families and friends an even more enchanting experience this year.

Highlights for 2025 include:

Santa’s Grotto – Travel through the Grotto dome and enchanted elevator before arriving at Santa’s cosy log cabin, where you can meet Father Christmas, spend time with his elves, and take home a special gift and photograph.

Christmas at Stockeld Park is designed to be flexible, with a wide choice of ticket options to suit every family.

Christmas at Stockeld Park

Peter Grant, owner and Chief Fun Officer at Stockeld Park, said: “We love seeing families, friends, and couples alike come together to experience the wonder of the festive season. Whether it’s meeting Santa, exploring through the Enchanted Forest, or simply enjoying time together at our festive wonderland in the heart of Yorkshire, Christmas at Stockeld Park is all about creating magical memories for every generation.”

Families looking for a quieter experience are encouraged to book midweek sessions, when Santa is in his grotto until 7pm and the Illuminations trail is less busy. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, with under 2s free for all main activities (except Grotto and Show).