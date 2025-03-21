Explore the Sensory Room at Jubilee Family Hub for free

Families with young children, especially those with neurodivergent needs, are invited to join us for a fun and informative Sensory Room Open Day at the Jubilee Family Hub in Halifax. Whether your child is diagnosed with a sensory need or not, this event is perfect for exploring a space designed to support children’s well-being, learning, and sensory development.

Date: 24th March

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM

Jubilee Sensory Room open day poster

Location: Jubilee Family Hub, Halifax, HX1 5NB

For more details and to RSVP, visit our event page: fb.me/e/7zzK5i3GE

What to Expect:

Sensory Room Exploration

Jubilee Family Hub sensory room

Step into a world of calming lights, sounds, and textures tailored to engage and soothe young minds. Our sensory room is designed to support children aged 0-5, helping them with relaxation, focus, and sensory stimulation.

Lending Library

Check out our exclusive lending library, packed with resources for neurodivergent children.

Free Refreshments & Healthy Snacks

Jubilee Family Hub sensory room

We want to make your visit as enjoyable as possible, so we’ll be offering complimentary refreshments and healthy snacks to keep you and your little ones energized throughout the event!

Why Attend?

This Open Day provides a fantastic opportunity for families to familiarize themselves with the Sensory Room and its incredible benefits. You’ll also learn more about how to book future sessions for your child, ensuring they have ongoing access to this valuable resource. It’s an event designed with your family’s needs in mind!

No Booking Required – Just Drop In!

There’s no need to book in advance—simply come along on the day! Our friendly staff will be on hand to show you around, answer any questions, and make sure you and your family have a great experience.

Remember. If you want more information make sure to check out our event page! fb.me/e/7zzK5i3GE

Come along, explore, and find out how our Sensory Room can make a positive difference in your child's development!