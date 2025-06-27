Explore the shifting and contested landscape of interfaith relations in the 21st century at Bradford Cathedral ‘In Conversation’ event

All are invited to hear the Rt Hon. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi in conversation at ‘Re:Imagine Faith Conversations’, taking place at Bradford Cathedral on Saturday 5th July 2025, starting at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baroness Warsi will explore the shifting and contested landscape of interfaith relations in the 21st century, answering the question ‘How is this playing out in places like Bradford and what can we, as City of Culture, learn from our good and more challenging experiences of the past?’

The evening will begin with a Sufi singer at 7.30pm followed by a conversation between the Rt Hon. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and the Rt Revd Dr Toby Howarth, Bishop of Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, food of dhal, rice and accompaniments will be served, alongside an opportunity for the audience to engage with the topics raised, in small groups.

The Rt Hon. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

The evening will conclude with a further open conversation and music, after which there will be an opportunity to buy copies of Baroness Warsi’s two books and get them signed.

Tickets are £15 + booking fee and are available from https://faith-conversations.eventbrite.co.uk or by contacting Bradford Cathedral.

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says: “At Bradford Cathedral, we stand in our centuries-long tradition as a gathering place for encounter: a space where people have come together across differences to meet, to listen, and to grow in understanding. As convener for the city, we’re passionate about creating spaces of real, honest conversation, where we can be brave, curious, and genuinely open with one another, not just skimming the surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rooted in our story, yet always looking forward with innovation and openness, we long to foster intercultural connections that challenge, enrich, and transform us. This event, taking place during the Bradford Literature Festival, is all about wrestling with the big questions of faith, identity, and community in a way that’s real and hopeful. We’d love to see you there.”