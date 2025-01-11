10 filming locations in Brighouse and Elland and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and A Touch of Frost

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Calderdale is a popular place for TV crews to film and we’re taking a look at some of the locations in Brighouse and Elland that have been used in shows over the years.

From a crematorium to a railway station here are 10 locations in the two towns that have been used for filming over the years.

British comedy The Thick of It filmed a scene in series four at Brighouse train station.

1. Brighouse Train Station

British comedy The Thick of It filmed a scene in series four at Brighouse train station. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Brighouse Basin features in series six of Last of the Summer Wine in an episode where Foggy decides to become a one-man rescue and assistance service.

2. Brighouse canal basin

Brighouse Basin features in series six of Last of the Summer Wine in an episode where Foggy decides to become a one-man rescue and assistance service. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

When the venue was the Ritz Ballroom it featured in a series 11 episode of A Touch of Frost.

3. Venue 73 (former Ritz Ballroom)

When the venue was the Ritz Ballroom it featured in a series 11 episode of A Touch of Frost. Photo: Jim Fitton

Cromwell Bottom has been used as a location of two TV series, DCI Banks and Last of the Summer Wine.

4. Cromwell Bottom

Cromwell Bottom has been used as a location of two TV series, DCI Banks and Last of the Summer Wine. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

