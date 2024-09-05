13 filming locations in Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, The Gallows Pole and Last Tango in Halifax

Calderdale is a popular place for TV crews to film and we’re taking a look at some of the locations in Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall that have been used in TV shows and films over the years.

From Happy Valley to The Gallows Pole, here are 13 locations that have been used for filming over the years.

This pub in Hebden Bridge was used to film scenes for Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax at the start of the third series.

1. White Lion, Hebden Bridge

This pub in Hebden Bridge was used to film scenes for Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax at the start of the third series. Photo: National World

The Nisa Local on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge makes a couple of appearances in Happy Valley series 2 and 3

2. Nisa Local

The Nisa Local on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge makes a couple of appearances in Happy Valley series 2 and 3 Photo: BBC

Heptonstall Museum was transformed for BBC's The Gallows Pole into the Coiners' favourite pub.

3. Heptonstall Museum

Heptonstall Museum was transformed for BBC's The Gallows Pole into the Coiners' favourite pub. Photo: Jim Fitton

At the start of the second episode in the Last Tango in Halifax Christmas special, Caroline and Gillian can be seen walking around the Co-op in Hebden Bridge.

4. Hebden Bridge Co-op

At the start of the second episode in the Last Tango in Halifax Christmas special, Caroline and Gillian can be seen walking around the Co-op in Hebden Bridge. Photo: BBC

