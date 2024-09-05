From Happy Valley to The Gallows Pole, here are 13 locations that have been used for filming over the years.
The Jetty - Here are filming locations used in the BBC drama including Todmorden and Hollingworth Lake
17 filming locations in Halifax town centre and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Secret Invasion
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.