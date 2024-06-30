Anne Lister (SURANNE JONES). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam TaylorAnne Lister (SURANNE JONES). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor
15 Halifax and Calderdale filming locations used for BBC's Gentleman Jack as Sally Wainwright returns to Calderdale for Riot Women

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
As writer Sally Wainwright returns to Calderdale for her new BBC drama Riot Women, we’re taking a look at some of the filming locations used in her series Gentleman Jack.

Gentleman Jack followed the life of Halifax diarist and landowner Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones.

Here are some of the locations used in the two series, both here in Calderdale and a little further afield.

Are you excited for Sally’s new BBC drama Riot Women?

Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.

1. Shibden Hall

Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Filming took place of the Lister sisters walking along Wakefield Gate heading out of Halifax close to Wainhouse Tower in both series of the show.

2. Wakefield Gate

Filming took place of the Lister sisters walking along Wakefield Gate heading out of Halifax close to Wainhouse Tower in both series of the show.Photo: BBC

The historic Shaw Lodge Mills in Halifax was used during the third episode of the second series as Anne Lister flew down the streets in her carriage.

3. Shaw Lodge Mills

The historic Shaw Lodge Mills in Halifax was used during the third episode of the second series as Anne Lister flew down the streets in her carriage.Photo: Google Street View

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes.

4. Paris Gates

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes.Photo: BBC

