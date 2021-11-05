Sally Wainwright’s period drama Gentleman Jack, based on the life of Shibden Hall diarist Anne Lister, finished filming in Halifax a few months ago with the second series set to broadcast on BBC next year.

The new series is set to follow Anne and Ann Walker’s relationship and that the content of Anne’s diaries will continue to inspire the plot.

2022 is set to be a big year for TV in Calderdale

Another BBC drama that will likely broadcast next year is The Gallows Pole.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers and fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Filming is currently taking place at locations across Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, with film crews spotted in Heptonstall last month.

Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge is set to return for a fifth series, with filming starting next month.

The series follows staff and students at a school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town.

Over the years filming has taken place at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School, Holmfield, as well as at locations in Halifax town centre.