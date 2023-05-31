Today (Wednesday) filming has begun in Halifax for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor.

A Gentleman in Moscow, based on a book of the same name, is currently filming scenes at Halifax Town Hall.

Filming is set to take place until next week with Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax closed until Friday, June 9 for the production.

Parking has also been suspended on Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

The series, which will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK, will star real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and husband Ewan McGregor.

The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

1 . Filming Filming for A Gentleman in Moscow in Halifax has started. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Filming Filming at Halifax Town Hall Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Filming Film crews outside Halifax Town Hall today Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Filming Filming in Halifax for A Gentleman in Moscow Photo: National World Photo Sales