A Gentleman in Moscow: Check out these pictures as filming begins on new Ewan McGregor drama

Today (Wednesday) filming has begun in Halifax for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:28 BST

A Gentleman in Moscow, based on a book of the same name, is currently filming scenes at Halifax Town Hall.

Filming is set to take place until next week with Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax closed until Friday, June 9 for the production.

Parking has also been suspended on Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

The series, which will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK, will star real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and husband Ewan McGregor.

The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

Filming for A Gentleman in Moscow in Halifax has started.

1. Filming

Filming for A Gentleman in Moscow in Halifax has started. Photo: National World

Filming at Halifax Town Hall

2. Filming

Filming at Halifax Town Hall Photo: National World

Film crews outside Halifax Town Hall today

3. Filming

Film crews outside Halifax Town Hall today Photo: National World

Filming in Halifax for A Gentleman in Moscow

4. Filming

Filming in Halifax for A Gentleman in Moscow Photo: National World

