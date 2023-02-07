News you can trust since 1853
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Where was Happy Valley filmed?

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

After six exceptional weeks of television Happy Valley has come to an end. The drama set in the Calder Valley has used a number of locations across Halifax and the wider West Yorkshire area as a backdrop.

Here’s a list of 37 locations that have featured in the third and final series of Happy Valley

1. Dramatic car fight

THAT dramatic car scene between Tommy Lee Royce and the Knezevic's gang ended in the rolling fields above Luddenden, near Halifax.

2. Police raid house

Knezevic gang members Ivan and Matija finally got their comeuppance in the last episode when the police raided their house on Ripon Street in Halifax and arrested them. In the plot of the show the house should have been located in Queensbury but the Halifax street was used. Picture: BBC

3. Catherine's house

Catherine's house has been a staple location for all three series of Happy Valley. The Hebden Bridge house is located around Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place.

4. Holdsworth House

In episode 5, Catherine's ex-husband Richard had a meeting with Halifax mafia member Darius Knezevic at Holdsworth House but when he arrived he discovered the meeting had been cancelled. Holdsworth House is located in Holmfield and has been used to film a number of different TV shows over the years including Last Tango in Halifax.

