A Gentleman in Moscow: Ewan McGregor series that filmed in Halifax set to be available this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman In Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history.

Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov. Picture: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Alongside McGregor, the series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka, Kate, Birds of Prey) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova; Alexa Goodall (The Devil’s Hour, Lockwood and Co) as the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina; Johnny Harris (Without Sin, This is England ’86) as conflicted secret police officer Osip; and Fehinti Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You) as Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university.