A Gentleman in Moscow: Ewan McGregor series that filmed in Halifax set to be available this month
An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman In Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history.
Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.
As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery.
As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.
Alongside McGregor, the series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka, Kate, Birds of Prey) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova; Alexa Goodall (The Devil’s Hour, Lockwood and Co) as the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina; Johnny Harris (Without Sin, This is England ’86) as conflicted secret police officer Osip; and Fehinti Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You) as Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university.
Last year filming took place for the series at Halifax Town Hall and in January of this year film crews took over the India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station.