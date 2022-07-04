The fifth series of the school drama is set to begin on Monday, July 11. There will be ten episodes lasting half and hour each with two episodes airing everyday until Friday, July 15.

Series five will also be available as a box set on All4 from July 11.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ackley Bridge school set at the site of the former St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield, Halifax.

Cast members include Robert James-Collier, Sunetra Sarker, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Ryan Dean, Megan Morgan and Charlie Hardwick.

This series will see actor Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) make his directing debut for five episodes. Reza Moradi (Teachers, Hetty Feather) will direct the other five episodes.