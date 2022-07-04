The fifth series of the school drama is set to begin on Monday, July 11. There will be ten episodes lasting half and hour each with two episodes airing everyday until Friday, July 15.
Series five will also be available as a box set on All4 from July 11.
Cast members include Robert James-Collier, Sunetra Sarker, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Ryan Dean, Megan Morgan and Charlie Hardwick.
This series will see actor Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) make his directing debut for five episodes. Reza Moradi (Teachers, Hetty Feather) will direct the other five episodes.
Speaking of the series' return, George Ormond, Executive Producer, The Forge, said: “We’re delighted to be back for another series in our rowdy school and our left-behind town. It’s been a lot of fun coming up with series 5 and we can’t wait to share it.”