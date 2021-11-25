Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge begins filming in Halifax - and Ashley Walters to make his directing debut

Ashley Walters. Picture: Channel 4

Filming for the new series began this month and is expected to run until early 2022.

Channel 4 said: "We’ll pick up with our trio – Johnny (Ryan Dean - The Gentleman, Penny on M.A.R.S.), Kayla (Robyn Cara -Life, Hounslow Diaries) and Fizza (Yasmin Al Khudhairi - Hilda) - as they try to navigate the second half of the school year.

"Elsewhere, life gets complicated for Marina (Megan Morgan - Hollyoaks), Kayla’s popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle (Adam Little – Years and Years), Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie. It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding. But it’s not over until the last school bell rings and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…

"And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Martin (Rob James Collier – Downton Abbey) finds his role as Head under the spotlight as Ken (George Potts - Brassic) - true to form – continues to be a raging pain in the proverbial. Things get trickier still for Martin when Asma (Laila Zaidi – Benidorm, Holby City), Ackley’s new hotshot teacher joins the staff to immediately ruffle some feathers.

"Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker – Informer, The Bay) is back at the beating heart of the school and is presented with her biggest challenge yet, in the form of new boy Kyle. Sue (Charlie Hardwick - Emmerdale) does her best to impress Ken which could lead to a change in career."

This series will see actor Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) make his directing debut for five episodes. He was recently spotted out and about in Halifax.Reza Moradi (Teachers, Hetty Feather) will direct the other five episodes.

Rebecca Holdsworth, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor said: “I’m thrilled to be revisiting Ackley Bridge to see what is in store for our pupils and teachers. Series 5 promises the same trademark mix of funny, heartfelt and hard-hitting stories.”