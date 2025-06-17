After The Flood: ITV drama starring Sophie Rundle reportedly being filmed near Calderdale at Littleborough pub

Film crews have been spotted near Calderdale, this time in Littleborough.

Large trucks have been spotted in the car park of The Summit Inn, on Todmorden Road, Littleborough and there are temporary traffic lights along the road.

The Summit Inn shared: “Just a quick message to ask everyone to please make sure your cars are off of our car park by 9pm Monday night.

Sophie Rundle stars in After the Flood. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"We have a lot of large vehicles using the car park from very early Tuesday morning and your car will be at risk of damage.”

They are reportedly filming After The Flood, an ITV drama which is returning for a second series.

Filming for the series recently took place at Watergrove Reservoir near Littleborough as well as The Cedar Tree at Newhey.

The second series of After The Flood finds newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation.

As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.

Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with dark and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.

One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades.

Joining Sophie Rundle in the returning cast are Nicholas Gleaves, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Glenister, Matt Stokoe and Faye McKeever.