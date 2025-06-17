Halifax's most (and least) expensive streets revealed in new data

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Halifax postcodes, Rockcliffe Place, Queens Gate and Rawson Avenue have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Halifax postcodes.

On Rockcliffe Place (HX3), three properties sold for an average of £605,000. Queens Gate (HX3), four properties sold for an average of £567,500.

Also, Rawson Avenue (HX3) saw five properties sell for an average of £548,400.

Beacon Hill

Some of the cheapest streets include Weavers Brook (HX2), where six properties sold for an average of £41,833, Franklin Street (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,333, and Hanson Lane (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Pinnar Lane (HX3) sold for £1,150,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £35,000 and under on Cedar Street (HX1), Franklin Street (HX1) and Hammond Street (HX1),” he concludes.

Here are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:

Rockcliffe Place, Halifax – £605,000

Queens Gate, Halifax – £567,500

Rawson Avenue, Halifax – £548,400

Wood End Close, Halifax – £503,026

Willowfield Road, Halifax – £501,406

Whitegate, Ogden – £448,333

Willowfield Drive, Halifax – £424,987

Clifton Road, Halifax – £420,500

Southfield Mews, Halifax – £417,500

The Meadows, Sowerby Bridge – £400,875

Here are the least expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:

Weavers Brook, Cumberland Close – £41,833

Franklin Street, Halifax – £48,333

Hanson Lane, Halifax – £48,666

Thackray Street, Halifax – £48,899

Thomas Street South, Halifax – £51,285

Battinson Road, Halifax – £51,333

Dickens Street, Halifax – £51,800

Highfield Place, Halifax – £53,500

Cedar Street, Halifax – £53,800

Warley Street, Halifax – £54,000