Halifax's most (and least) expensive streets revealed in new data
Sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Halifax postcodes.
On Rockcliffe Place (HX3), three properties sold for an average of £605,000. Queens Gate (HX3), four properties sold for an average of £567,500.
Also, Rawson Avenue (HX3) saw five properties sell for an average of £548,400.
Some of the cheapest streets include Weavers Brook (HX2), where six properties sold for an average of £41,833, Franklin Street (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,333, and Hanson Lane (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,666.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Pinnar Lane (HX3) sold for £1,150,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £35,000 and under on Cedar Street (HX1), Franklin Street (HX1) and Hammond Street (HX1),” he concludes.
Here are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:
Rockcliffe Place, Halifax – £605,000
Queens Gate, Halifax – £567,500
Rawson Avenue, Halifax – £548,400
Wood End Close, Halifax – £503,026
Willowfield Road, Halifax – £501,406
Whitegate, Ogden – £448,333
Willowfield Drive, Halifax – £424,987
Clifton Road, Halifax – £420,500
Southfield Mews, Halifax – £417,500
The Meadows, Sowerby Bridge – £400,875
Here are the least expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:
Weavers Brook, Cumberland Close – £41,833
Franklin Street, Halifax – £48,333
Hanson Lane, Halifax – £48,666
Thackray Street, Halifax – £48,899
Thomas Street South, Halifax – £51,285
Battinson Road, Halifax – £51,333
Dickens Street, Halifax – £51,800
Highfield Place, Halifax – £53,500
Cedar Street, Halifax – £53,800
Warley Street, Halifax – £54,000