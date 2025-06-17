Halifax's most (and least) expensive streets revealed in new data

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Halifax postcodes, Rockcliffe Place, Queens Gate and Rawson Avenue have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Halifax postcodes.

On Rockcliffe Place (HX3), three properties sold for an average of £605,000. Queens Gate (HX3), four properties sold for an average of £567,500.

Also, Rawson Avenue (HX3) saw five properties sell for an average of £548,400.

Beacon Hill
Some of the cheapest streets include Weavers Brook (HX2), where six properties sold for an average of £41,833, Franklin Street (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,333, and Hanson Lane (HX1), where three properties sold for an average of £48,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Pinnar Lane (HX3) sold for £1,150,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £35,000 and under on Cedar Street (HX1), Franklin Street (HX1) and Hammond Street (HX1),” he concludes.

Here are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:

Rockcliffe Place, Halifax – £605,000

Queens Gate, Halifax – £567,500

Rawson Avenue, Halifax – £548,400

Wood End Close, Halifax – £503,026

Willowfield Road, Halifax – £501,406

Whitegate, Ogden – £448,333

Willowfield Drive, Halifax – £424,987

Clifton Road, Halifax – £420,500

Southfield Mews, Halifax – £417,500

The Meadows, Sowerby Bridge – £400,875

Here are the least expensive streets in Halifax and their average price:

Weavers Brook, Cumberland Close – £41,833

Franklin Street, Halifax – £48,333

Hanson Lane, Halifax – £48,666

Thackray Street, Halifax – £48,899

Thomas Street South, Halifax – £51,285

Battinson Road, Halifax – £51,333

Dickens Street, Halifax – £51,800

Highfield Place, Halifax – £53,500

Cedar Street, Halifax – £53,800

Warley Street, Halifax – £54,000

