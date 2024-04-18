Aldi’s Next Big Thing: Sowerby Bridge cheesemakers to be stocked in Aldi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Razan Alsous and Raghid Sandouk were crowned winners of the party themed episode.

The business specialises in creating a unique halloumi-style ‘squeaky cheese’, made from 100 per cent cow’s milk, alongside other dairy products including yoghurt, butter and ricotta.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was their ‘Hello Mi Rolls’ they were hoping would win over Aldi boss Julie Ashfield.

Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning the episode means that 40,000 boxes of their Hello-Mi rolls will be stocked in the special buy aisle of Aldi stores nationwide.

"We did it. I’m so happy I can’t believe that we really made it.”

Raghid said: “I’m very very proud of my wife, she is a star.

"We have passed so many good times and bad times in our life.