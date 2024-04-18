Aldi’s Next Big Thing: Sowerby Bridge cheesemakers to be stocked in Aldi
and live on Freeview channel 276
Razan Alsous and Raghid Sandouk were crowned winners of the party themed episode.
The business specialises in creating a unique halloumi-style ‘squeaky cheese’, made from 100 per cent cow’s milk, alongside other dairy products including yoghurt, butter and ricotta.
But it was their ‘Hello Mi Rolls’ they were hoping would win over Aldi boss Julie Ashfield.
Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.
Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to two.
The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback.
Winning the episode means that 40,000 boxes of their Hello-Mi rolls will be stocked in the special buy aisle of Aldi stores nationwide.
"We did it. I’m so happy I can’t believe that we really made it.”
Raghid said: “I’m very very proud of my wife, she is a star.
"We have passed so many good times and bad times in our life.
“Escaping from the war in Syria, and coming to the UK, and now to be one of the most important supermarkets in the UK. You are kidding us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.