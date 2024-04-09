Aldi’s Next Big Thing: Sowerby Bridge cheesemakers compete for a spot on Aldi's shelves in Channel 4 series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Razan Alsous and Raghid Sandouk, who run Yorkshire Dama Cheese, will appear on Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Tuesday, April 16 at 8pm.

The business specialises in creating a unique halloumi-style ‘squeaky cheese’, made from 100 per cent cow’s milk, alongside other dairy products including yoghurt, butter and ricotta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it’s their ‘Hello Mi Rolls’ they are hoping will win over Aldi boss Julie Ashfield in Tuesday night’s episode.

Razan Alsous and Raghid Sandouk, who run Yorkshire Dama Cheese, will appear on Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Tuesday, April 16 at 8pm. Picture: Channel 4

Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie.

The Hello Mi Rolls. Picture: Channel 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Gone are the days of simple cheese and pineapple sticks, as people are opting for more exciting, extravagant party foods.

“It’s certainly a category that invites experimentation!”

After relocating from Syria in 2012, Razan and Raghid noticed a lack of good tasting, quality cheeses in British supermarkets and decided to start their own cheese making business in 2014.

Razan said: “We came to the UK after the war in Syria in 2012. We had lost almost everything and had to settle into a new life in Yorkshire with three young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially, I began searching for a job but despite having a pharmacy degree and a scientific background, my lack of references and work history in the UK made it extremely difficult.

"After some time, I started to look at what was around me – the expertise I could tap into, the sources of support and other opportunities available.

“I thought, why not create a business and make Syrian cheese from fresh high-quality British milk? And so started our journey - with an idea and a start-up loan of just £2,500 from the Local Enterprise Agency.

“We had to adapt the equipment we bought and finally got the approval to start manufacturing cheese in June 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After just four months of production, we won the World Cheese Award Bronze Prize 2014/15, which highlights perfectly the quality of our cheese.”

To find out if the couple’s Hello Mi Rolls made it on to Aldi’s shelves, watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 on April 16.