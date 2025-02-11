Calderdale will be back on our TV screens later this week.

The presenters from one of the BBC’s shows came to Halifax and Hebden Bridge last year, and those visits will be screened on Thursday.

The show is Antiques Road Trip and sees its stars Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell visiting Al’s Emporium in The Piece Hall and Hebden Bridge Antiques Centre looking for hidden treasures.

The pair then take their finds to auction and compete to see who can make the most money.

The episode will be show on BBC1 Thursday at 3.45pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Al’s Emporium have posted: “You may remember that we got filmed last May by the BBC for Antiques Road Trip and were visited by the glorious Natasha Raskin Sharp.

"Well, we've just found out that we'll be on BBC1 at 3.45pm this Thursday so please tune in to see what was purchased and if Natasha made a profit.”