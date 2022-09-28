Award-winning filmmaker brings documentary to Halifax

Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso’s film Powerlands was shown at the Square Chapel on Sunday, supported by Calderdale National Education Union, Calderdale Trades Council and London Mining Network.

The film catalogues the impact of fossil fuel and mineral extraction on indigenous communities around the world.

The voices of indigenous inhabitants and land defenders are prominent throughout the film, giving voice to their experiences resisting the displacement and environmental harm of resource extraction.

View of Square Chapel and The Piece Hall, Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Powerlands resists the idea that there are simple solutions. Though the focus of the film is on fossil fuel resource extraction, in Mexico it sees indigenous communities being displaced from their homelands by solar energy.

In a Q and A after the film, Manybeads Tso and producer Jordan Flaherty urged the audience to show solidarity with indigenous communities.