BBC's DIY SOS is looking for Halifax residents to take part in the upcoming series

BBC TV series DIY SOS is looking for people to take part in the upcoming series.

Nick Knowles and his trusted team of Purple Shirts, along with an army of volunteers, are looking for deserving families, or individuals, or community projects across the UK, who need their help.

It could be someone who has always given back to the local community who now needs help themselves or a family whose home is no longer suitable for their needs.

Nick said “We are so excited to be back building again for people who really need our help, and the help of their community.

"We will be back travelling the country and showcasing the wonderfully generous and caring builders and suppliers everywhere.

“If you know of a project or build where we could make a difference, then please apply via the link below provided.”

For more information on how to apply visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours