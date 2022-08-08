SaveGentlemanJack: More than 200 people from across the globe take part in flash mob at Shibden Hall

American network HBO has decided to end its involvement in the production of the show, which stars Suranne Jones as Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister.

The BBC, which jointly produces the show with the American broadcaster, has said it is in talks with the creator of Gentleman Jack following the announcement from HBO.

Women from Spain, Germany, Texas and Yorkshire danced along to the Gentleman Jack theme tune on Saturday afternoon as part of the ongoing campaign to save the show.

The flash mob for Save Gentleman Jack in front of Shibden Hall.

Dance teacher Helen Hawkins, who organised the flash mob event at Shibden Hall, at the home of Anne Lister, said: “Wow, what a day. Jill Liddington, the author of Female Fortune – one of the best books about Anne Lister – came to cheer us on and Sally Wainwright’s sister was to the right of me dancing.”

Ahead of the event Helen said: “The reason I thought of a flash mob was it would be a good way to get the word out about Gentleman Jack and bring the community together.

“It shows love and appreciation for the show. When it was announced that it was cancelled there was an outcry of sadness."

Helen also posted a video with fans from around the world dancing in their homes.

Heidi Tidow & Belinda O'Hooley of O'Hooley & Tidow who wrote the theme to Gentleman Jack with son Flynn (3) & Helen Hawkins outside Shibden Hall.

The campaign has also received the backing of O’Hooley and Tidow, the West Yorkshire folk duo who created the theme tune to the show.