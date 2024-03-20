Calderdale-filmed BBC drama Happy Valley is nominated for six BAFTA Television Awards
The BBC drama has been nominated for best drama series and will go up against The Gold (BBC One), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Top Boy (Netflix).
Three of the series’ actors have been nominated for their work.
Sarah Lancashire, who played sergeant Catherine Cawood has been nominated amongst Anjana Vasan, Anne Reid, Bella Ramsey, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Horgan in the leading actress category.
Amit Shah, who played pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, has been nominated in the supporting actor category with Éanna Hardwicke, Harris Dickinson, Jack Lowden, Matthew Macfadyen and Salim Daw.
Siobhan Finneran, who starred as Clare Cartwright in the BBC series, joins Elizabeth Debicki, Harriet Walter, Jasmine Jobson, Lesley Manville and Nico Parker.
It was also revealed last week that Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown was nominated for P&O Cruises Memorable Moment.
The Piano was also nominated in this category for the moment when 13-year old Lucy from Halifax stunned commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance.
This category is voted for by the public and can be done so at publicvote.bafta.org
Sally Wainwright has been nominated in the writer: drama category for her work on the series.
Brighouse comedian Jack Carroll has also been nominated in the short form category for his short film Mobility on BBC Three.
The Bafta TV Craft Award winners will be announced on April 28, with the main Bafta Television Awards ceremony to be held on May 12.