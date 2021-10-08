Calling all Halifax makeup stars - how to apply for BBC Three's Glow Up series 4

Dominic Skinner, Maya Jama, Val Garland. Picture: BBC / Wall to Wall / David Ellis / Sophie Wade.

Casting is currently underway for the fourth series BBC Three' s Glow Up, a show that invites aspiring makeup artists to showcase their talents.

Production company Wall to Wall Media say: "We are looking for people from all walks of life who have a creative eye, are brimming with ideas and a drive to succeed.

"This is an amazing opportunity to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible makeup challenges."

Applicants must be 18 or over at the time of submitting their application and be legally resident in the UK.

They must also not have been a lead MUA on a commercial shoot or TV/Film project (excluding short films).

Applicants must be available for filming on location in London between January 10 and February 24 2022.