Top Boy actor and rapper Ashley Walters spotted in Halifax

Ashley Walters at Noco Kiosk in Halifax

The star of Top Boy and former So Solid Crew member was visiting Noco Kiosk, in Westgate Arcade on Thursday.

Ales Kalok, from Noco, said: "He was really normal. I recognised him from watching Top Boy on Netflix. He came with his little girl and enjoyed some shakes and a pizza."

There have been other reports on social media of Ashley being seen around Halifax, fuelling speculation he may be filming in the area.

The actor is best known for his role as Dushane in drama Top Boy.

He has also performed on stage at the Royal National Theatre and at the Royal Court Theatre.