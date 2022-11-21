Channel 5’s Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out visited Shibden Hall in Halifax on recent trip to Yorkshire

The episode, which was based around Yorkshire, saw Susan pull up in Halifax in her campervan which she has called Helen.

She visited Shibden Hall to discover all about Halifax diarist, landowner and legend Anne Lister.

After speaking about the success of popular BBC drama Gentleman Jack and describing the Halifax landmark as “wonderful”, Susan met up with Angela Clare, collections manager, who showed her around parts of the historic house and shared the history of Anne Lister’s coded diaries.

Susan Calman at Shibden Hall. Picture: Channel 5.

The episode also took Susan to several other Yorkshire spots including to Oakworth Station, the canal at Skipton and Bolton Abbey.

She said: “I have been to Yorkshire loads of times but I’ve not had my fill yet. I’ll be back Yorkshire, I’ll be back.”