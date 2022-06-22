The committee agreed, with the Picture House Manager’s recommendation, that ticket prices at the single screen cinema remain the same given the current cost of living crisis, high inflation and rising energy costs.

Pete Berrisford, Picture House Manager, said: “The Picture House and the Town Council are eager to support local people and cinema goers and feel that it is not a wise time to increase prices. Our doors are open and we’re here to ensure cinema thrives in the community!”

Pete continued: “As well as ensuring ticket prices at the Picture House remain static, earlier in the year we received the welcome news that the Town Council are investing in the long-term future of the Picture House by funding a new state-of-the-art projector.”

Andrew Atkinson from AM digital.

Since 2012 when the cinema was taken over by HRTC, the 101-year-old cinema has been screening digital films on what was then the cinema standard of true 2K on an NEC NC2000 and a Doremi 2K4 server, playing back over 21000 hours of films since. A replacement Digital Laser Projector was needed to replace the existing digital projector that is at the end of its operational life.

Ben Gwilliam, Head Projectionist at Hebden Bridge Picture House said: “We’re delighted to have a new NEC Laser light source with an upgrade to 4K and an integrated SSD server from Dolby. What a change it has made!”

The new system was delivered to site and installed by gold standard engineer Andrew Atkinson from AM digital in one day, earlier in the month.

Pete added: “We also would like to thank the Friends of the Picture House, who contributed funds from their cinema fundraising activities, for their continued support and enthusiasm. Here’s to the next 100 years!”