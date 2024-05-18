Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doctor Who fans who have always dreamt of having a Tardis in their garden may be able to make that dream a reality thanks to Eureka! Children’s Museum in Halifax.

As part of some planned updates, the museum says it is needs to clear some space – and that includes finding a new home for its popular Tardis.

It is looking for some Whovians or Time Lords who would be willing to take the replica time machine off its hands.

Anyone who is interested and can arrange collection should email [email protected].

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, Eureka! is also planning to replace two of its iconic displays – the mini Marks and Spencer and Post Office.

Instead, it will be installing a new Eureka! shop and postal hub.