E4’s most daring TV series calls for Halifax contestants

Following the success of the pilot last year, the audacious show is bigger and better than ever, and applications are now open for contestants who wish to compete in the race of a lifetime.

This series sees two pairs of daredevils bare all and head off on a wild adventure in the British countryside.

Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm.

Beacon Hill, Halifax

After many miles, a £5000 cash prize awaits at the finish line, though only the fastest and most ingenious team can claim it.

The path to the cash won’t be that simple, as they must navigate their own route to the prize using nothing but their own instinct and internal compass, and perhaps the help of kind strangers, whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges.

Casting Producer Cheryl Jackson said: "This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits. If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you! We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?

"Do you have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments?

"Would you like to compete in a 3-day race in some of Britain’s toughest terrain?

"Could you survive in the great outdoors with no gadgets, no money and no clothes?