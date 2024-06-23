Film and TV fan? Calderdale movie map shows filming locations used across the borough
Now there is an interactive map where you can walk in the footsteps of the stars that have filmed in Calderdale.
Created by Film Calderdale the movie map featuring the locations of productions over the years from Last of the Summer Wine and A Touch of Frost to Ridley and Ackley Bridge.
Film Calderdale shared: “With our interactive Movie Map, we’ve made it easy for you to explore the very best of Calderdale’s famous spots, from the rich cultural buildings used for Gentleman Jack filming locations, to spots used for shooting beloved ‘90s classics such as Cold Feet, to the real-life Happy Valley.”
The movie map can be used to build a trail taking in some of the filming locations used in film and TV over the years.
Each trail shares interesting details of production.
To see the movie map visit filmcalderdale.co.uk