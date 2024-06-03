Film crews at Halifax pub to film scenes for The Choral starring Ralph Fiennes

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
A Halifax pub has been used to film scenes for upcoming movie The Choral.

Film crews descended on Big Six Inn on Savile Park last week to film interior pub scenes.

The film is an Alan Bennett original screenplay, his first for 40 years, and will be directed by 'Lady In The Van' and 'The Madness of King George' director Sir Nicholas Hytner.

A Halifax pub has been used to film scenes for upcoming movie The Choral.

The crew chose the Big Six due to its historic interior which was used for pub scenes set in the early twentieth century.

The film features Ralph Fiennes, star of Harry Potter, Schindler’s List and Spectre, and is due to be released next year.

A synopsis for the film reads: “The Choral takes place in Ramsden, Yorkshire, 1916. The chorus master and most of the men of the ambitious local Choral Society have volunteered for the front, so under the direction of the demanding, driven Dr. Guthrie (Fiennes), the Choral recruits a crop of teenage boys and girls.”

"Together they discover the joys of singing and the urgency of desire as the new boys come to terms with their imminent conscription into the army.”

