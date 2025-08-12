Film crews in Yorkshire: Halifax pub to feature in new film The Choral starring Ralph Fiennes

Film crews descended on Big Six Inn on Savile Park last year to film interior pub scenes.

A new film that filmed scenes in a Halifax pub is set to hit cinemas later this year.

The Choral, starring Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam and Mark Addy, will be in cinemas from November 7.

The film is an Alan Bennett original screenplay, his first for 40 years, and will be directed by 'Lady In The Van' and 'The Madness of King George' director Sir Nicholas Hytner.

The crew chose the Big Six due to its historic interior which was used for pub scenes set in the early twentieth century.

A trailer for the film features scenes filmed in the pub, as well as a shot of Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge.

A synopsis for the film reads: “1916. As war rages on the Western Front, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army.

"The Choral’s ambitious committee, determined to press ahead, decides to recruit local young males to swell their ranks.

"They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) – driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany.

"As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.”

