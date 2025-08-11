When will Halifax town centre roadworks be done: End of roadworks misery almost in sight for one of Halifax's favourite stores
Tracy Harvey, managing director of iconic Halifax department store Harveys of Halifax, has said the work at Bull Green is now in its “final stages”.
Three weeks of overnight closures are underway on the A629 from Barum Top, leading onto Bull Green and finishing at Cow Green.
This is so that a new road surface can be laid and new road markings painted.
The road is open as usual during the day.
Once the work is finished, she says the area should be cone-free and Bull Green car park should be open again.
“Three weeks of night closures to get that new tarmac, that new car park open so that by September 1 you’ll be able to access Harveys without all the traffic cones and you’ll have your car park back,” she said in a post on social media.
In May, Tracy told the Courier the Halifax town centre roadworks had caused a major impact on the store’s footfall.
"Obviously, we anticipated disruption,” she said. “No improvements or change can happen without some disruption but we never dreamt that the impact would be so severe.”
The work at Bull Green is part of a bigger overhaul of how people travel around Halifax town centre.
The roundabout there is being removed and replaced with a new junction layout.
Calderdale Council says the changes will allow for a new “gateway” to the town centre, with “more space and a more pleasant experience for people walking into the town centre”.
It also says they will mean “more efficient journeys for buses and other traffic passing through, and a new right-turn out of George Street to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax”.
While this section of the town centre work should be done by next month, the whole project is not due to be complete until 2028.
As reported by the Courier, senior councillors were quizzed at a recent council meeting about what support Halifax town centre’s businesses are being offered in the meantime.