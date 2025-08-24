Film crews in Yorkshire: Hebden Bridge pub features in new BBC Riot Woman trailer as Sally Wainwright drama gets air date

Calderdale is going to be on our TV screens once again later this year!

The recently released trailer for upcoming BBC drama Riot Women shows a number of the filming locations used in the series.

Here are some of the Calderdale locations that can be spotted in the trailer.

Shots above Hebden Bridge show where a lot of the action in the series will take place.

During most of the summer last year, film crews were stationed in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge.

Inside The Albert in Hebden Bridge can also be seen in the trailer when the band is performing.

Filming took place at the pub over a few days in September.

Sally Wainwright's new series Riot Women filming in Hebden Bridge last year.

A supermarket featured in the trailer, thought to be filmed at Morrisons in Illingworth.

There were also some other Calderdale locations that will provide a backdrop for the series.

It is thought filming took place at The Shoulder of Mutton and Coin in Hebden Bridge.

Filming also took place in Halifax town centre where an upside down police car was seen near the Old Cock Pub.

The series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.

As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection.

Riot Women will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK this October.