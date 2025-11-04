Film crews in Yorkshire: New film The Choral starring Ralph Fiennes that filmed scenes in Calderdale to hit cinemas
The Choral, starring Ralph Fiennes, Mark Addy and Roger Allam, will be in cinemas from November 7.
Crews filmed interior pub scenes for the film at the Big Six Inn on Savile Park last year.
The crew chose the Big Six due to its historic interior which was used for pub scenes set in the early twentieth century.
A trailer for the film features scenes filmed in the pub, as well as a shot of Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge.
The film is an Alan Bennett original screenplay, his first for 40 years, and will be directed by 'Lady In The Van' and 'The Madness of King George' director Sir Nicholas Hytner.
Set in 1916, during World War I, in the fictional town of Ramsden in Yorkshire, the film follows the members of the local choral society which recruits a group of teenage boys and girls for a performance of Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius.