Film crews in Yorkshire: New film The Choral starring Ralph Fiennes that filmed scenes in Calderdale to hit cinemas

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Film crews descended on Big Six Inn on Savile Park last year to film interior pub scenes.placeholder image
Film crews descended on Big Six Inn on Savile Park last year to film interior pub scenes.
A new film that filmed scenes in Calderdale is set to hit cinemas this week.

The Choral, starring Ralph Fiennes, Mark Addy and Roger Allam, will be in cinemas from November 7.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 80s icons and one of 'most requested bands' announced as latest headl...

Crews filmed interior pub scenes for the film at the Big Six Inn on Savile Park last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crew chose the Big Six due to its historic interior which was used for pub scenes set in the early twentieth century.

A trailer for the film features scenes filmed in the pub, as well as a shot of Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge.

The film is an Alan Bennett original screenplay, his first for 40 years, and will be directed by 'Lady In The Van' and 'The Madness of King George' director Sir Nicholas Hytner.

Set in 1916, during World War I, in the fictional town of Ramsden in Yorkshire, the film follows the members of the local choral society which recruits a group of teenage boys and girls for a performance of Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius.

Related topics:CalderdaleYorkshireBig Six
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice