A group of Scottish legends are coming to perform in Halifax next summer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deacon Blue will play at The Piece Hall on Thursday, July 9 as part of their ‘The Great Western Road Trip Rolls On’ tour.

Most Popular

The ‘Real Gone Kid’ and ‘Dignity’ hitmakers will be joined on the night by special guests Lightning Seeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross said: “No one knows where The Great Western Road ends up, least of all us!

Live at the Piece Hall. Photos from The Piece Hall

"For now the road goes on and next summer we are taking the shows to some beautiful outdoor venues.

"We can’t wait to see you there and we promise to make every night very special.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m so pleased we’re finally able to bring one of our most requested bands to Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Still sounding as fresh as they did 40 years ago, their uplifting but emotive tunes will be enhanced further by the beauty of this venue and its stunning backdrop.

Deacon Blue

“And with the much-loved Lightning Seeds being welcomed back to support we’re getting a full night of fantastic indie pop magic.”

Deacon Blue join the The Wombats, The Kooks, Paul Weller, Tom Grennan, Shed Seven, Ethel Cain, Embrace, The K’s and Alex James Britpop Classical among the headliners announced so far for Live at The Piece Hall 2026, with more announcements to come.

Tickets for Deacon Blue go on general sale at 10am on Friday via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about The Piece Hall visit thepiecehall.co.uk