Filming for new zombie movie takes place at former West Yorkshire sports centre

Filming for a new zombie movie is taking place at a former sports centre many Calderdale residents will be familiar with.

Security and film crews have been spotted at Richard Dunn Sports Centre at Odsal Top, Bradford and are believed to be filming for 28 Years Later.

The post-apocalyptic horror film is the third in the 28 Days Later franchise, directed by Danny Boyle.

The former Richard Dunn Sports Centre, at Odsal Top, Bradford, is currently being used as a film set. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th September 2024.

The film is set to star Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

Filming began in May 2024 and it is set to be released in Summer 2025.

Other filming locations used for the project include Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire and Holy Island in Northumberland.

Richard Dunn Sports Centre first opened in in the late 1970s and was named after the Bradford-born boxer best known for fighting Muhammad Ali in 1976.

The centre closed back in 2019 and was given listed status in 2022, saving it from demolition.