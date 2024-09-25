Filming for new zombie movie takes place at former West Yorkshire sports centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Filming for a new zombie movie is taking place at a former sports centre many Calderdale residents will be familiar with.

Security and film crews have been spotted at Richard Dunn Sports Centre at Odsal Top, Bradford and are believed to be filming for 28 Years Later.

Read More
West Yorkshire filming locations: Filming closes main road through pretty Calder...

The post-apocalyptic horror film is the third in the 28 Days Later franchise, directed by Danny Boyle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former Richard Dunn Sports Centre, at Odsal Top, Bradford, is currently being used as a film set. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th September 2024.The former Richard Dunn Sports Centre, at Odsal Top, Bradford, is currently being used as a film set. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th September 2024.
The former Richard Dunn Sports Centre, at Odsal Top, Bradford, is currently being used as a film set. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th September 2024.

The film is set to star Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

Filming began in May 2024 and it is set to be released in Summer 2025.

Other filming locations used for the project include Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire and Holy Island in Northumberland.

Richard Dunn Sports Centre first opened in in the late 1970s and was named after the Bradford-born boxer best known for fighting Muhammad Ali in 1976.

The centre closed back in 2019 and was given listed status in 2022, saving it from demolition.

Related topics:West YorkshireCalderdaleBradford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.