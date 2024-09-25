West Yorkshire filming locations: Filming closes main road through pretty Calderdale village as crew work on 'potato advert'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 11:36 BST
A film crew spotted were spotted in a Calderdale village yesterday – and it is thought they were making a potato advert.

The main road through Heptonstall was shut into the early evening while the filming took place.

These photos, taken by Bruce Cutts, show the crew at work.

Heptonstall is no stranger to the limelight, being used as the key location for the BBC period drama The Gallows Pole.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalised the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Heptonstall was also used as a location for some scenes of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley.

Television: Take a look at film crews in Heptonstall filming scenes for BBC's The Gallows Pole

13 filming locations in Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, The Gallows Pole and Last Tango in Halifax

Filming in Heptonstall yesterday. Photo by Bruce Cutts

1. West Yorkshire filming locations: Filming closes main road through pretty Calderdale village as crew work on 'potato advert'

Filming in Heptonstall yesterday. Photo by Bruce Cutts Photo: Bruce Cutts

Photo Sales
Filming in Heptonstall yesterday. Photo by Bruce Cutts

2. West Yorkshire filming locations: Filming closes main road through pretty Calderdale village as crew work on 'potato advert'

Filming in Heptonstall yesterday. Photo by Bruce Cutts Photo: Bruce Cutts

Photo Sales
Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireBBCHebden BridgeHappy ValleyCragg Vale Coiners