The main road through Heptonstall was shut into the early evening while the filming took place.
These photos, taken by Bruce Cutts, show the crew at work.
Heptonstall is no stranger to the limelight, being used as the key location for the BBC period drama The Gallows Pole.
The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalised the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.
Heptonstall was also used as a location for some scenes of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley.
