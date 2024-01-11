Halifax looks set to be the location for another TV series or possibly even a film.

A sign has gone up in the town centre which suggests a crew is coming next week.

It says parking will be suspended on Cross Street – which is between The Piece Hall and Horton Street – to allow for filming.

The dates on the sign are from Monday until Friday.

Parking is being suspended on Cross Street in Halifax town centre to allow for for the filming next week

Calderdale is enjoying a growing reputation as a great place to film, thanks largely to Sally Wainwright and the dramas she has based and filmed here – Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley.

Ackley Bridge, The Full Monty Two, Boat Story, A Gentleman in Moscow are some of the other series that have filmed here.

Even Hollywood has visited, with megastar Samuel L Jackson coming to the town to make the Marvel and Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in 2022.

Earlier this week, Calderdale Council released a video of the assistant location manager for Boat Story, Lian Furness, revealing how the series came to film in Halifax and why he loved it is a location.

"It’s such an amazing town with a lot of interesting architecture and cool buildings and that’s why we looked at it,” he said.