Filming in Calderdale: After Happy Valley, Secret Invasion, Gentleman Jack and more Halifax town centre set to welcome another film crew next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A sign has gone up in the town centre which suggests a crew is coming next week.
It says parking will be suspended on Cross Street – which is between The Piece Hall and Horton Street – to allow for filming.
The dates on the sign are from Monday until Friday.
Calderdale is enjoying a growing reputation as a great place to film, thanks largely to Sally Wainwright and the dramas she has based and filmed here – Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley.
Ackley Bridge, The Full Monty Two, Boat Story, A Gentleman in Moscow are some of the other series that have filmed here.
Even Hollywood has visited, with megastar Samuel L Jackson coming to the town to make the Marvel and Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in 2022.
Earlier this week, Calderdale Council released a video of the assistant location manager for Boat Story, Lian Furness, revealing how the series came to film in Halifax and why he loved it is a location.
"It’s such an amazing town with a lot of interesting architecture and cool buildings and that’s why we looked at it,” he said.
You can read more HERE