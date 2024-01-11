News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Filming in Calderdale: After Happy Valley, Secret Invasion, Gentleman Jack and more Halifax town centre set to welcome another film crew next week

Halifax looks set to be the location for another TV series or possibly even a film.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A sign has gone up in the town centre which suggests a crew is coming next week.

It says parking will be suspended on Cross Street – which is between The Piece Hall and Horton Street – to allow for filming.

The dates on the sign are from Monday until Friday.

Parking is being suspended on Cross Street in Halifax town centre to allow for for the filming next weekParking is being suspended on Cross Street in Halifax town centre to allow for for the filming next week
Parking is being suspended on Cross Street in Halifax town centre to allow for for the filming next week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calderdale is enjoying a growing reputation as a great place to film, thanks largely to Sally Wainwright and the dramas she has based and filmed here – Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley.

Ackley Bridge, The Full Monty Two, Boat Story, A Gentleman in Moscow are some of the other series that have filmed here.

Even Hollywood has visited, with megastar Samuel L Jackson coming to the town to make the Marvel and Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in 2022.

Earlier this week, Calderdale Council released a video of the assistant location manager for Boat Story, Lian Furness, revealing how the series came to film in Halifax and why he loved it is a location.

"It’s such an amazing town with a lot of interesting architecture and cool buildings and that’s why we looked at it,” he said.

You can read more HERE

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxGentleman JackCalderdale CouncilHappy Valley