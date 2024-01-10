How Halifax was chosen to be a filming location in BBC's Boat Story starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph and Tchéky Karyo
The series is an action-thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing - or desperate enough - to do something crazy to get what they want in life.
Filming for took place at the start of 2023 with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.
The Assistant Location Manager for the series, Lian Furness, revealed how the series came to film in Halifax in a video released by Calderdale Council.
He said: “Halifax came about our locations manager Matt found the café in Halifax market and we were initially going to come down for that one day but as we brought people down for the recce of the market suddenly a lot more options around Halifax opened up.
“It’s such an amazing town with a lot of interesting architecture and cool buildings and that’s why we looked at it.
"I’ve shot in Calderdale before I worked on Meet the Richardsons and based ourselves in Halifax for a little while but this is the first time that I’ve personally filmed in Halifax town centre but I know that a lot’s happening in the area.”
Boat Story is just one of the shows that have used the borough to film in recent years joining Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, The Full Monty, Ackley Bridge and Secret Invasion.
Lian added: “We’ve had an amazing response from local businesses and the residents of Halifax everyone has been really emenable to what we’ve asked for.
“We’ve taken over quite a lot of the town centre which has obviously caused some disruption to people but for the most part people have just been really excited about the filming.
“Our biggest challenge is stopping people getting close to set to watch it because they’re so excited.
“To anyone in locations looking to come and shoot in Calderdale just do it it’s amazing there’s so much variety in the area and the council are so helpful at making things happen. We couldn’t do it without them.”