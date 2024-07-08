Filming in Halifax: Main location in Halifax for new TV show starring Line of Duty and Peep Show stars revealed as students become extras
Calderdale College has revealed that is is the primary location for the basketball-themed sitcom starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle.
The children’s show, from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player aiming to turn their fortunes around.
High Hoops, coming to CBBC later this year, focuses on Aofie – played by Darci Hull – chaotically seeking success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.
The college’s sports facilities are taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons have been taken over by hair and makeup as the actors prepare for their scenes.
A total of 30 students will appear as extras on the show, with a further 18 gaining work experience over the summer covering cameras, lighting and costuming, and a number also acting as floor runners.
CanCan Productions has also been able to take advantage of the college’s strong partnership with the Bradford Dragons, who have trained the actors playing basketball on High Hoops.
The Courier reported last month how the High Hoops crew had been spotted filming at a house on a quiet street in Skircoat Green.
Ebrahim Dockrat, director of commercial services and partnerships at Calderdale College, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our campus to CanCan Productions and their cast and crew to film this exciting new CBBC sitcom.
“Calderdale College provides the perfect setting with a wide range of purpose-built facilities, from hair and make-up to our superb sports venues.
“We are also incredibly proud to be able to offer our students valuable work placements that will prepare them for life after college when they progress into the industry.”
Rebecca Papworth, executive producer and managing director of CanCan Productions, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing High Hoops to the CBBC.
"Calderdale College is proving to be a brilliant multi-purpose location. The staff and students have made us feel really welcome and we’re looking forward to seeing a great local location on screen in all its glory later in the year.”
