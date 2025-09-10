Kate Dearden said it was “fabulous” to see CBBC comedy series High Hoops being made.

As reported by the Courier, the show’s cast and crew have been in Halifax over the last few months working on the second series.

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, it tells the story of a high school basketball player.

Ms Dearden said: “It was fabulous to visit the set of CBBC comedy series, High Hoops, right here in Halifax.

"The show is working with local schools to get local kids involved in the show, offering out work experience, and working with our own Calderdale College to offer 12 students work on set as part of their T-Levels in media.”

CanCan Productions, who are making the show, have been based at Dean Clough in Halifax for the duration of the filming.

