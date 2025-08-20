What is being filmed in Halifax: Film crews spotted in Halifax town centre with cameras on Cheapside

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 10:35 BST
Cast and crew have been spotted filming for a TV series in Halifax town centre today (Wednesday).

Cameras have been seen on Cheapside this morning outside The Watchmakers Bar and Grill.

It is understood filming is taking place for the second series of CBBC’s High Hoops.

Cameras have been seen on Cheapside this morning outside The Watchmakers Bar and Grill.

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, the show tells the story of a high school basketball player.

CanCan Productions, who are making the show, are based at Dean Clough in Halifax for the duration of the filming.

Before filming began Dean Clough shared: “We’re thrilled to welcome CanCan Productions back to Dean Clough, serving as their production base for the second series of High Hoops – CBBC’s hit comedy series now streaming on BBC iPlayer!

"Filming will take place across Calderdale over Summer 2025, with the production team based here.”

The first series was filmed at various spots across Calderdale including Calderdale College, Halifax town centre and Skircoat Green.

