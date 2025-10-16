As these photos show, the cast and crew have been seen on Hollins Mill Lane and Town Hall Street in the town centre.

West Street car park is also understood to be shut for the filming.

The film is thought to be renowned director Danny Boyle’s latest project Ink.

The movie is an adaptation of a play about Rupert Murdoch's rise to power at The Sun newspaper starring Guy Pearce and Jack O’Connell.

Danny, known for Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire, was spotted in Sowerby Bridge last week by an eagle-eyed customer of Willow Tree Cafe, who supplied Danny and his team with coffees then and again today.

He has also been seen in the town today along with an actor believed to be Skins and 28 Years Later star Jack O’Connell.

Willow Tree Cafe has posted today: “Nipped across earlier to say Hi to the film crew who were filming river scenes in amongst the 50 takeout drinks we’ve served to them this morning .

“We really appreciate the custom the filming of our little town brings to our little coffee shop.”

The Courier reported yesterday how filming was taking place in Hebden Bridge town centre for what is believed to be Ink, with Albert Street closed to traffic for the filming.

Letters were given to traders in the area which included a warning that a drone was to be used.

It is also understood one of the scenes being filmed involves a car being driven around – hence the need to shut the road.

