Fool Me Once announces release date and first look - Netflix drama filmed scenes in Halifax

A Netflix drama that filmed scenes in Halifax has announced when it will be hitting the streaming service.

Harlan Coben's latest Netflix thriller Fool Me Once will be available to watch from January 1.

The series, which is based on a book of the same name, will star Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage in Fool Me Once. Picture: Matt Squire/Netflix

But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.

Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

Back in July, Michelle Keegan was spotted filming for the eight-part series on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre.